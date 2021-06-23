DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.
DV traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,090. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $41.50.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.