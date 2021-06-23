Dora Factory (DORA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00014842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

