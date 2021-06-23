Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76. Domo has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

