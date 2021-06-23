Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.39. 477,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,623. Domo has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

