Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,540 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 488,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

