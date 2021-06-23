Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

Shares of DG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 47,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

