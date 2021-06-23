discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $951.80

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 951.80 ($12.44) and last traded at GBX 917 ($11.98), with a volume of 4063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.89).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital cut shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £831.94 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

