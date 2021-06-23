DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Sells $53,850.00 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DRTT stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRTT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.