Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

APPS stock traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,847. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

