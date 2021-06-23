DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

