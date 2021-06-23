DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

