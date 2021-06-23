Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

