Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,221.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00006292 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $36,221.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001136 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00093565 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,282 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

