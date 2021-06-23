DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000.

OTCMKTS:ITHXU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,115. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

