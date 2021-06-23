DG Capital Management LLC Sells 334,529 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

DG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,529 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.