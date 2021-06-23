DG Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners accounts for about 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKEP remained flat at $$3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,268. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

