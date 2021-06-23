DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU remained flat at $$10.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.