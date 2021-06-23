DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Shares of GIGGU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

