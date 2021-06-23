Dev Protocol (DEV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $375,512.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $375,512.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00009420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00365674 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

