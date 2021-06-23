Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.