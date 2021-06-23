Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

