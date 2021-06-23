Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€555.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €555.00 ($652.94) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €661.00 ($777.65).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €681.20 ($801.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €640.01. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

