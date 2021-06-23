Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$357.08.

TSE:CP opened at C$94.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$66.46 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$258.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

