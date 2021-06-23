Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 166,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

DSGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

