DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 4,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,341,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

