DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

