Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

