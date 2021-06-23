Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 3,680 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

