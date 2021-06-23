Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

