DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00381173 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.35 or 1.00253157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00059464 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

