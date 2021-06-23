Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

DARE stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

