Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.10.

DRI stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

