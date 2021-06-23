DAPS Coin Tops One Day Volume of $93,688.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $93,688.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,406,743,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.