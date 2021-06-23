Cypress Funds LLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Funds LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.