CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS.

CURO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 108,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

