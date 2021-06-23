CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

