CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,211. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

