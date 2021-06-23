CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 963 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

