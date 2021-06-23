CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.65. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

