CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $86,000 Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $15,760,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,343. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

