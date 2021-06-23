CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $53,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

