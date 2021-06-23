CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 168 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

