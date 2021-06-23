Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

