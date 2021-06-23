CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.19.

CRWD stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.59. 73,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

