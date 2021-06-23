CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $257.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.