Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Crocs worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $51,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $115.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

