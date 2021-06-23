Critical Review: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.8% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 75.59%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.51 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million ($1.58) -3.34

Westwater Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -99.49% -14.33% -3.48% Westwater Resources N/A -31.95% -28.03%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Westwater Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

