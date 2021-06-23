Critical Contrast: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Porch Group and Safe-T Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Safe-T Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 25.53 -$51.61 million ($1.90) -10.23 Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.41 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78% Safe-T Group -214.60% -38.89% -29.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porch Group beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker. The company also provides IP Proxy Network (IPPN) solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, which is an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; Consumer VPN application, an application and a network of VPN servers that allows users to access the internet securely; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

