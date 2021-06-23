Critical Contrast: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp 17.11% 6.41% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.93 $1.24 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.92 $107.90 million $1.18 17.16

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

