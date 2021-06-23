Critical Comparison: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Save Foods and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.70 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.10

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Save Foods and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Save Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

