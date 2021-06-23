CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRSP stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.